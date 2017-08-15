Our Signature Features

Made with your needs in mind, memeois offers all tools necessary for the best may-may-ing experience ;)

Feed Curated for YOU

An endless Feed with memes that you’d love. We use Machine Learning to match your interest based on the trends and your social network.

Create new virals

Creating new viral is not longer exclusive. Memeois offers in-app support to create quick memes from template or design new ones through your own meme images.

Edit on the Fly

Memes go viral with changing content. Memeois offers a Quick Edit feature to easily modify memes as you browse them and seamlessly share it with your friends & the world.

Showcase your favorites

Maintain your Book of memes to share your dank humor with the world. Upload new memes or share existing memes to share it with everyone.

Discover new

Browse & discover new memes from multiple categories. Soon supporting search to find memes you'd love to see again.

Share with everyone

Sharing is easier than ever with memeois. Share memes as you browse with any social network natively without any branding with pre-filled meme caption text and the meme image.

New ways to app

Find new ways to interact with memes! Memeois offers iMessage Sticker Pack with 100+ rage faces, GIFs and memes. Use the Apple Watch app and never miss out on memes

Have meaningful conversations

Use the iMessage Sticker Pack to describe exactly what you're feeling and have text-less conversations

Memes At a Glance

Use the Memeois widget to view top recommended memes right from the lock screen

Memes Everywhere

The native watchOS app offers you memes always available on your watch. Now, you don't worry about your phone 😁

App Screenshots

A beautiful design and an intuitive layout, see for yourself the beauty of Memeois

An app designed for YOU and MEMES

Each screen has been hand designed with special care to make browsing, sharing, creating and editing memes an easy and intuitive experience. You don't have to open new links, see ads, or view anything but memes. Customizing and creating memes is at your fingertip with a few touches.

“With so much negativity on all social media, Memeois is an all-meme platform to just relax or go pro with memes”

Anushk Mittal
Founder, Memeois

Hilarious. Visually Appealing & Social

I love the idea of finding new memes. Finding new memes by categories is so much fun and easier. For example, while having discussion on politics with my friends, I can simply pull up some great memes through Memeois and easily share it with my friends.
Kira Jackson - Early Tester

An app dedicated to memes

Memeois is a fun app and the perfect cure for boredom. I love the idea of scrolling through memes especially curated for me. The fact that it's 100% free with no ads makes it all the more special.
Rachel Lowisz - Early Tester

Highly Customizable Game Changer

I use Memeois to browse funny memes, sharing them with friends and to be updated with what they're sharing. I love the ease of user and simple navigation. It has replaced iFunny for me.
Jessica Long - Early Tester

